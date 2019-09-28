Wildcats, White Falcons Week 5 winners

Victory bells were ringing in Mason County on Friday night. With the Point Pleasant football team forced to cancel its Week 5 bout with YouthBuild, the Hannan Wildcats and Wahama White Falcons both gave their home fans plenty to cheer about. The Wildcats ended an 18-game skid and second-year head coach Kellie Thomas picked up her first victory with the squad, as HHS rallied from behind to defeat non-conference guest Manchester by a 34-26 final. The White Flacons, meanwhile, picked up their second victory of the season, topping Federal Hocking by a 48-24 count in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play. The Lancers — who trailed 40-0 at halftime — have now dropped 37 league decisions in a row. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 5 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Ashley Cossin|Courtesy Photo)

