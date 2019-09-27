Belpre slips past Lady Rebels

BELPRE, Ohio — Revenge at its worst.

The South Gallia volleyball team — which claimed a 3-1 win over Belpre on Sept. 16 in Mercerville — fell to those same Lady Golden Eagles on Thursday in Washington County, with the Orange and Black taking a 3-1 victory in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

South Gallia (4-12, 2-10 TVC Hocking) led 2-0 in the opening game, but surrendered 12 of the next 14 points. The Lady Rebels rallied back to within a single point, at 23-22, but Belpre took the next two points and the opening game by a 25-22 count.

The guests answered emphatically, tying the match at one with a wire-to-wire 25-13 victory in the second.

SGHS charged out to a 10-3 lead in the third set, but Belpre fought back to take the edge at 14-13. South Gallia was back in front at 16-15, but the Lady Eagles took the next four points and never trailed again on their way to the 25-23 win.

After a 1-1 tie in the fourth, Belpre claimed the next six markers and never looked back on its way to the match-clinching 25-15 triumph.

Alyssa Cremeens led the Lady Rebel service with 11 points and an ace. Amaya Howell was next with nine service points, followed by Jessie Rutt with eight. Emma Shamblin and Kiley Stapleton marked seven points apiece, with an ace by Shamblin, while Christine Griffith came up with a three points and a team-best two aces.

Leading the guests at the net, Rutt finished with a team-high seven kills, to go with one block, while Griffith posted six kills and six blocks. Stapleton contributed five kills to the Lady Rebel cause, Katie Bowling chipped in with four kills, Olivia Johnson added three blocks, while Howell had one kill and a team-best 19 assists.

Griffith and Howell came up with nine digs apiece for the South Gallia defense, which collected 40 as a unit.

The Red and Gold will look to snap their four-match skid when they host Federal Hocking on Monday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

