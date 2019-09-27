Posted on by

Herd hosts Bearcats on Saturday


photo

The Bearcats are aiming for revenge, while the Thundering Herd is looking for their first winning streak in this series since the 1937-38 campaigns on Saturday as Marshall hosts Cincinnati at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a battle of 2-1 teams. The Bearcats own an 8-4 all-time mark in the head-to-head series, but the Thundering Herd handed UC a 38-21 setback at Nippert Stadium back in 2017 — Marshall’s first win in the Queen City since 1938. MU last defeated the Bearcats at home by a 28-0 count back in 1937. It is the final non-conference game for both programs before league play starts next weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_MU-Evans.jpg