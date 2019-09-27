Herd hosts Bearcats on Saturday

The Bearcats are aiming for revenge, while the Thundering Herd is looking for their first winning streak in this series since the 1937-38 campaigns on Saturday as Marshall hosts Cincinnati at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a battle of 2-1 teams. The Bearcats own an 8-4 all-time mark in the head-to-head series, but the Thundering Herd handed UC a 38-21 setback at Nippert Stadium back in 2017 — Marshall’s first win in the Queen City since 1938. MU last defeated the Bearcats at home by a 28-0 count back in 1937. It is the final non-conference game for both programs before league play starts next weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_MU-Evans.jpg