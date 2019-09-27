RedStorm men blitz Midway

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande blitzed visiting Midway University for seven first half goals and cruised to a 10-0 win over the Eagles, Thursday night, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

Samuel Pedersen scored three goals, while Nicolas Cam Orellana netted two goals and assisted on another for the RedStorm, who improved to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Midway dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-1 in the RSC as a result of the loss.

Rio Grande enjoyed a whopping 30-4 edge in shots overall and a 16-2 advantage in shots on goal.

The RedStorm also were responsible for all eight corner kick opportunities in the contest.

Pedersen, a junior from Aldershot, England, got the scoring underway thanks to an assist by junior Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) just over four minutes into the game, while each of Rio’s next five goals came in a span covering just 10:17.

Junior Ewan McLachlan (Aroch, Scotland) scored off an assist by freshman Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile), while Pedersen found the net off a feed from Cam Orellana just 20 seconds later to make it 3-0.

Cam Orellana sandwiched his two goals around scores by Pedersen and freshman Rodrigo Basso (Santiago, Chile), with Malanaphy assisting on the final Pedersen goal and Borquez doing the same on Cam Orellana’s final goal.

Senior Spencer Reinford (McCalisterville, PA) added a goal and an assist after halftime, while junior Quinnton Haislop (Jackson, OH) and sophomore Michael Garcia (London, England) scored one goal each and senior Omar Walcott (Kingston, Jamaica) had an assist.

Senior Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) stopped two shots in goal for Rio Grande.

Jared Howard had six saves in a losing cause for Midway.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday night when Asbury University visits for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

