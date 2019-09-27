Rio women rout Eagles for first win

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Lyndlee Willis scored a pair of goals, while teammates Amelia Bragg and Emily Hoffman each had a goal and an assist to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 5-1 win over Midway University, Thursday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm, who were playing their conference opener, earned their first win in nine outings.

Midway fell to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the RSC with the loss.

Rio Grande dominated things early, outshooting the Eagles, 13-3, in the opening half and jumping to a 3-0 first half lead.

Bragg – a senior from Jackson, Ohio – got the scoring underway just over seven minutes into the contest, lofting a shot from 25 yards out on the right wing which cleared the head of Midway keeper Rebekah McKee.

Willis, a freshman from Wheelersburg, Ohio, netted her first marker with 9:12 left before halftime, gathering in a loose ball in front of the goal after a corner kick and pushing the ball past McKee for a 2-0 lead.

The RedStorm’s final goal of the half came just under five minutes later when freshman Acacia Kauffman (Chillicothe, OH) took a pass from Hoffman – a freshman from Franklin, Ohio – and popped a shot from just outside the top of the 18-yard box – about 25 yards out – which got over the outstretched arms of McKee.

Midway outshot Rio, 10-7, in the second half, but the RedStorm scored twice in a span of just over two minutes to put the win on ice.

Willis’ second score of the contest – off of a feed from junior Amber Torres (Guyaquil, Ecuador) – with 25:00 remaining made it 4-0, while Hoffman scored off a crossing pass by Bragg just 2:03 later for Rio’s final goal of the game.

The Eagles avoided a shutout with 6:28 left to play when Destinee Epperson scored on a penalty kick.

Freshman Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH) started in goal for Rio Grande and recorded three saves, while freshman Rachelle Wolford (Marysville, OH) worked the final 6:28 in net.

McKee took the loss in net for Midway, allowing all five Rio goals and recording five saves in a little more than 67 minutes of playing time. Sarah Underwood added four saves in relief.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Asbury University in a 5 p.m. kickoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.