Blue Angels breeze past South Point, 5-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — Back on track.

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team snapped its two-match skid in a big way on Thursday at Lester Field, defeating Ohio Valley Conference guest South Point by a 5-1 tally.

The Blue Angels (7-5, 5-1 OVC) — who also defeated the Lady Pointers on Aug. 27 in Lawrence County by a 4-3 tally — got things going 21:02 into play on Thursday, with freshman Cori McKean scoring on a rebound.

Slightly over four minutes later, the hosts were up 2-0, with Kyrsten Sanders scoring on assist from Brooke Johnson. Sanders scored her second goal and gave the Blue Angels a 3-0 with 8:33 left in the half, this time on an assist from Kaylie Clark.

South Point cut the deficit to 3-1 with 6:34 left in the half, but Gallia Academy got the goal back 4:17 later, with Johnson scoring on an assist from Sarah Watts.

The hosts weren’t done, however, as Maddi Rocchi scored on an assist from Clark with 1:23 left in the half.

The offensive rampage was countered with a scoreless second half, leaving the Blue Angels with a 5-1 victory.

Brooklyn Hill claimed nine saves in goal for the victors. The Blue Angels fired a total of 21 shots in the triumph.

Next for Gallia Academy, a trip to Southeastern on Wednesday.

Gallia Academy sophomore Gabby McConnell (2) passes the ball up field, during the Blue Angels' 5-1 win on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. GAHS junior Kaylie Clark heads up field, during the Blue Angels' 5-1 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy senior Brooke Johnson (7) sends a shot into the back of the net with 2:17 left in the first half, giving the Blue Angels a 4-1 lead on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy junior Koren Truance (center) crosses midfield in between a pair of South Point defenders, during the Blue Angels' four-goal victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

