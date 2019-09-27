Lady Spartans sweep Meigs

ALBANY, Ohio — A tough night on the road.

The Meigs volleyball team were swept by host Alexander on Thursday night during a 25-9, 25-10, 25-14 setback in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest at The Alley in Athens County.

The Lady Marauders (3-14, 2-6 TVC Ohio) never led in the first two games, but the guests did manage a trio of 1-point leads early on in the finale. The Lady Spartans, however, overcame a 5-4 deficit by reeling off nine consecutive points before scoring 12 of the final 21 points en route to a 3-0 match triumph.

AHS also posted a 25-15, 25-14, 25-8 decision in the first matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium back on Sept. 10.

Mallory Hawley led the MHS service attack with five points and two aces, followed by Baylee Tracy with three points and Maci Hood with two points. Bre Zirkle, Hannah Durst, Jewels Conley and Meredith Cremeans also scored a point apiece.

Hood led the net attack with five kills and Hawley added four kills, while Kylee Mitch chipped in two kills. Zirkle and Durst also had a kill each in the setback.

Conley and Hawley had two blocks apiece, while Durst, Hood and Mitch added a block each. Zirkle also dished out a team-high nine assists.

Meigs returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Nelsonville-York for a TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

