Southern advances to districts

JACKSON, Ohio — New course. Old hat.

After three consecutive advancements out of the Chillicothe Jaycees meet, the Southern golf team notched its fourth straight district berth on Wednesday at the 2019 Division III sectional tournament held at Franklin Valley Golf Club in the Apple City.

The Tornadoes placed third as a team for a second consecutive postseason, doing so with a final tally of 381 in the 4-count, 18-hole format.

Belpre won the D-3 sectional championship with a final score of 373, finishing five shots ahead of runner-up South Webster and its 378. Besides SHS, BHS and SWHS, Waterford (388) and Federal Hocking (402) also qualified for districts with top five finishes as teams.

Hunter Dutiel of Miller and Andrew Smith of South Webster shared medalist honors with identical rounds of 6-over par 77.

Dutiel was also joined by teammate Trey Hettich (92), Andrew Cochenour (89) of Pike Eastern, Ryan Payne (91) of Ironton Saint Joseph, and Jake Sites (93) of Coal Grove as the individual qualifiers for the D-3 district tournament.

Joey Weaver led the Purple and Gold with a 90, followed by Jacob Milliron and Landen Hill with respective efforts of 94 and 95. Tanner Lisle completed the Tornado tally with a 102, with David Shaver also carding a 109.

Eastern had its season come to an end after placing seventh out of 11 scoring teams with a 416. Ethan Short led the Eagles with a 100, followed by Nicholas Durst with a 101 and Colton McDaniel with a 107.

Trevor Morrissey completed the EHS team score with a 108, while Jacob Spencer also shot a 112 for the Green and White.

South Gallia’s lone competitor — junior Noah Spurlock — also had his season come to a close after carding a 124.

The Division III district tournament will be played at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott on Monday, Sept. 30. The event will start at 9 a.m.

Southern junior David Shaver watches a putt attempt during a Sept. 11 golf match at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.27-SHS-Shaver.jpg Southern junior David Shaver watches a putt attempt during a Sept. 11 golf match at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

