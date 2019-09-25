Gallia Academy 6th at KOVCCT

PEDRO, Ohio — A pair of sixes.

Boyd County swept the team titles, while Gallia Academy came away with a pair of sixth place finishes on Tuesday at the 2019 Kentucky/Ohio Valley Cross Country Tournament held on the campus if Rock Hill High School in Lawrence County.

Both the Blue Devils and the Blue Angels were well off the pace after posting respective team totals of 166 and 123 in the 8-team and 7-team fields.

BCHS won the boys title by 15 points over runner-up Rock Hill (41) with a final tally of 26 points, while the Boyd County girls finished the evening 23 points ahead of Rock Hill (65) with a winning score of 42 points.

Ethan Lafon of Fairland was the top finisher in an 81-competitor boys field with a winning time of 17:46.

Todd Elliott paced the Blue Devils with a 16th place time of 20:02, followed by Ian Hill (21:56) and Tristan Crisenbery (22:41) with respective efforts of 29th and 41st.

Logan Nicholas (23:43) and Grant Smith (23:50) completed the team score with finishes of 52nd and 57th overall. Ethan Lawler (24:06) and Ethan Saunders (24:34) were also 62nd and 64th for the Blue and White.

Bekah Howard was the top finisher in a 56-competitor girls field with a winning time of 21:04.

Sarah Watts led the Blue Angels with a third place time of 22:29, followed by Krystal Davison (27:41) and Taylor Facemire (29:32) with respective finishes of 29th and 38th.

Kristen Jamora (30:45) and Eliza Davies (30:58) completed the GAHS team tally by placing 41st and 43rd overall, while Calista Barnes (32:53) and Abby Harvey (36:06) were 46th and 53rd as well for the Blue and White.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 KOVCCT held Tuesday at Rock Hill High School.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

