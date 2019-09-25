Lady Rebels fall to Miller

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — This time it was the second.

The South Gallia volleyball team — which dropped a 3-1 decision to Miller on Sept. 3 in Perry County, winning the third game — fell to the same Lady Falcons in four games again in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action on Tuesday in Gallia County, with the Lady Rebels winning the second set.

Miller (10-5, 8-2 TVC Hocking) claimed its first of the night at 3-2 in the opening game, but South Gallia (4-11, 2-9) was back in front at 11-9. The Lady Falcons tied it up four times before finally regaining the lead at 19-18 on their way to the 25-20 win.

The guests took the first for markers of the second game, but the Lady Rebels rallied back to take their first lead at 8-7. Miller won the next two points, but wound up giving the edge back to SGHS at 12-11. MHS briefly regained the edge at 14-12, but South Gallia scored the next four points and led the rest of the way to the 25-18 victory.

The Lady Rebels lone lead in the third game was at 3-2. Miller scored the next three points, fought through ties at nine and 12, and then moved up 2-1 in the match with a 25-14 victory.

The hosts charged out to a 7-4 advantage in the fourth, but Miller scored the next four points and never trailed again. The Lady Rebels tied it up at eight, but the Lady Falcons took the next eight points and didn’t look back on the way to the match-clinching 25-17 win.

Leading the Red and Gold, Christine Griffith had 14 service points, including a pair of aces. Kiley Stapleton was next with seven points, followed by Amaya Howell with five points and an ace. Alyssa Cremeens contributed four points to the Lady Rebel cause, Jessie Rutt chipped in with three points, while Emma Shamblin had two points and an ace.

At the net, Rutt posted a team-best seven kills, to go with one block, while Griffith earned six kills and six blocks. Stapleton came up with five kills, Katie Bowling added four kills, Olivia Johnson chipped in with four blocks, while Howell had one kill and a team-best 19 assist.

Howell and Griffith led the Lady Rebel defense with nine digs apiece out of the team’s 40.

Miller was paced by Taylor Hinkle with 15 points, followed by Josie Crabtree with 13 and Alaina Boyden with 11. Brooke Dillinger claimed nine points in the victory, while Askya McFann had four.

Next for the Lady Rebels, a trip to Belpre on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.