Winfield edges field at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — The Generals found a way to win this war.

The Winfield golf team claimed a one shot victory over a 5-team field on Monday afternoon during a non-conference match at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

The Generals managed to sneak past runner-up Southern by a single stroke as WHS posted a winning tally of 182. The Tornadoes ended up with a 183, while host Wahama was in the middle of the pack with a 189.

Point Pleasant managed to take the fourth spot with a final score of 228, with Huntington Saint Joseph completing the field with a 237.

Though the Irish placed last, they did have the best individual effort on the day as Deuce Vance claimed medalist honors with a 4-over par round of 39. Conner Ingels of Wahama was the overall runner-up with a 41.

Landen Hill led SHS with a 42 and Joey Weaver followed with a 45, while the duo of Tanner Lisle and Jacob Milliron completed the team score with identical rounds of 48. David Shaver and Grant Smith also posted respective efforts of 49 and 59.

Ethan Mitchell followed Ingels with a 48, while Ty White and Mattie Ohlinger contributed matching scores of 50 to complete the White Falcon team tally. Casey Greer and Josh Roque also shot 60 and 68, respectively, for the hosts.

Joseph Milhoan led the Black Knights with a 49, followed by Brennan Sang and Weston Higginbotham with respective scores of 54 and 60. Alex Hill completed the PPHS scoring with a 65.

Chase Melby led WHS with a 42 and Emily Redford was next with a 46. Hannah Nunlay and Mattie Ervin completed the winning team score with matching efforts of 47.

Erin Vilsack, Spencer Balko and Aniston Collins fired respective rounds of 65, 66 and 67 for St. Joe.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

