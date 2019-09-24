Ohio Football Prep Polls

|DIVISION I
|1, Mentor (13)
|4-0
|165
|2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (4)
|4-0
|162
|3, Dublin Coffman (1)
|4-0
|124
|4, Lakewood St. Edward
|3-1
|97
|5, Euclid
|4-0
|78
|6, Toledo Whitmer
|4-0
|68
|7, Fairfield
|4-0
|63
|8, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1)
|4-0
|59
|9, Cincinnati Elder
|3-1
|51
|10, Pickerington Central
|3-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland St. Ignatius 29. Westerville Central 27. Springboro 23. Hilliard Davidson 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Reynoldsburg 12.
|DIVISION II
|1, Cincinnati La Salle (7)
|4-0
|143
|2, Massillon Washington (4)
|4-0
|137
|3, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)
|4-0
|115
|4, Akron Hoban (4)
|3-1
|113
|5, Toledo Central Catholic (1)
|4-0
|107
|6, Avon
|4-0
|78
|7, Cincinnati Turpin
|4-0
|72
|8, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|4-0
|66
|9, Canal Winchester (1)
|4-0
|65
|10, Westerville South
|4-0
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mayfield (1) 32. Cleveland Benedictine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15.
|DIVISION III
|1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (14)
|4-0
|182
|2, Wapakoneta
|4-0
|130
|3, Chagrin Falls Kenston (4)
|4-0
|116
|4, Granville
|4-0
|86
|5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|4-0
|76
|6, Columbus Bishop Watterson
|4-0
|62
|7, Niles McKinley
|4-0
|58
|8, Sandusky
|4-0
|54
|9, Kettering Archbishop Alter
|3-1
|50
|10, Trotwood-Madison
|3-1
|40
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 22. Mansfield 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Jackson 17. Tiffin Columbian 16. Norwalk 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Cincinnati Wyoming (14)
|4-0
|183
|2, Perry (5)
|4-0
|155
|3, Newark Licking Valley
|4-0
|125
|4, Girard
|4-0
|84
|5, St. Clairsville
|4-0
|71
|6, Germantown Valley View
|4-0
|70
|7, Wauseon
|4-0
|64
|(tie) Canal Fulton Northwest
|4-0
|64
|9, Clarksville Clinton-Massie
|3-1
|53
|10, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
|4-0
|49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milton-Union 24. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 21.
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (17)
|4-0
|188
|2, Orrville (2)
|4-0
|140
|3, Pemberville Eastwood
|4-0
|119
|4, Oak Harbor
|4-0
|93
|5, Amanda-Clearcreek
|4-0
|83
|6, West Jefferson
|4-0
|77
|7, Ironton
|3-1
|61
|8, Cincinnati Madeira
|4-0
|52
|9, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|4-0
|46
|10, Minford
|4-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sugarcreek Garaway 24. Garrettsville Garfield 22. Marion Pleasant 19. West Liberty-Salem 17. Cincinnati Mariemont 15.
|DIVISION VI
|1, Coldwater (16)
|4-0
|185
|2, Anna (1)
|4-0
|151
|3, Liberty Center
|4-0
|106
|4, New Middletown Springfield
|4-0
|97
|5, Archbold
|4-0
|93
|6, Glouster Trimble (1)
|4-0
|66
|7, Mechanicsburg
|4-0
|51
|8, Minster
|3-1
|44
|(tie) Attica Seneca East
|4-0
|44
|10, Beverly Fort Frye (1)
|4-0
|43
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 27. 12, Galion Northmor 26. Lima Central Catholic 23. Columbus Grandview Heights 20. Chillicothe Southeastern 19.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (7)
|3-1
|145
|2, McComb (8)
|4-0
|143
|3, Leipsic (1)
|4-0
|100
|4, Edgerton
|4-0
|80
|5, Lancaster Fisher Catholic
|4-0
|78
|6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|3-1
|63
|7, Ft. Loramie
|3-1
|59
|8, Hamler Patrick Henry
|3-1
|57
|9, Norwalk St. Paul
|4-0
|53
|10, Hamilton New Miami
|3-0
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 25. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 23. Sarahsville Shenandoah (1) 23. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 22. Racine Southern 16. Ansonia 14. Waynesfield-Goshen 14.