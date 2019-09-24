GA, Meigs advance to districts

JACKSON, Ohio — Moving on up.

For the second consecutive postseason, both Gallia Academy and Meigs are joining South Point as the three teams advancing to district competition following the completion of the Division II sectional girls golf tournament held Monday at Franklin Valley Golf Club in Jackson County.

The Blue Angels — the defending sectional champions — and the Lady Marauders both came away with top three finishes at the event, but the Lady Pointers came away with top honors with winning tally of 379.

Gallia Academy was the overall runner-up out of seven teams with a final tally of 394, while Meigs secured the final district spot with a third place effort of 406.

A total of 14 schools and 53 participants took part in the 18-hole match in the Apple City, which also yielded a trio of individual qualifiers for the district tournament.

Hanna Shrout of Fairland won medalist honors with a 2-over par round of 75. Alaina Collins of Chesapeake tied for sixth with a 96, while Emily Horn of Coal Grove won a playoff and secured the final individual spot with a 10th place effort of 102.

All individual qualifiers came from programs that did not qualify for district play as a team.

Bailey Meadows paced the Blue Angels with a fifth place round of 94, followed by Lilly Rees and Avery Minton with eighth and ninth place finishes of 97 and 99.

Maddi Meadows completed the team score for GAHS with a 104, which ended up being a 3-way tie for 14th place. Abby Hammons also shared 17th place with a 106 for the Blue and White.

Caitlin Cotterill led the Lady Marauders with a third place effort of 90, followed by Kylee Robinson and Shelby Whaley with respective rounds of 102 and 106. Robinson tied for 10th and Whaley joined Hammons in 17th place.

Mikayla Radcliffe tied for 19th place and completed the MHS team score with a 108. Olivia Haggy also finished 21st overall with a 114.

Sophia Gee led River Valley with a 22nd place finish of 115. Erika Justice was 30th with a final tally of 122, while Aislynn Bostic was 44th with a 143.

South Point was paced by runner-up Abbi Zornes with an 88, followed by Emilee Carey and Hannah Hall with fourth and sixth place efforts of 92 and 96. Lucy Gannon completed the winning mark with a 13th place finish of 103.

The Division II district tournament will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Pickaway Country Club. The event is slated to start at 9 a.m.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Division II sectional girls tournament held at Franklin Valley Golf Club on Monday.

Gallia Academy junior Lilly Rees watches a putt attempt during a Sept. 5 match held at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

