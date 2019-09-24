Lady Rebels swept by Southern

RACINE, Ohio — As consistent as can be.

The Southern volleyball team swept Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest South Gallia on Monday in Meigs County, with the Lady Tornadoes winning all-3 games by a count of 25-16.

The Lady Tornadoes (9-5, 7-2 TVC Hocking) took the lead at 2-1 in the opening game, fought through ties at 2-2 and 4-4, and then stretched the edge to 11, at 17-6. The Lady Rebels (4-10, 2-8) claimed the next six points to get within five, but Southern took the next six and eight of the next 12 en route to the 25-16 win.

Southern led by as many as five points, at 9-4, in the second, but South Gallia rallied back to take its first lead of the game at 14-13. The Lady Tornadoes regained the advantage with a 5-0 run, and after a pair of points by the Lady Rebels, closed the 25-16 win with a 6-0 spurt.

After a trio of ties, the hosts led for the first time in the third game at 7-6. SGHS tied it up at seven, but never regained the edge, and fell yet again by a 25-16 count.

Kayla Evans led the Lady Tornado service with 13 points and an ace. Phoenix Cleland was next with nine points and a pair of aces, followed by Cassidy Roderus with eight points and two aces, and Jordan Hardwick with seven points and one ace. Sydney Adams contributed six points and five aces to the winning cause, Kassie Barton chipped in with four points, while Baylee Wolfe earned three points.

Jessie Rutt led the Lady Rebels with 10 service points, including an ace. Amaya Howell finished with seven points in the setback, Kiley Stapleton added six points, while Christine Griffith and Alyssa Cremeens ended with a point each.

Leading the victors at the net, Wolfe posted 13 kills, and Hardwick had 10 kills and a block. Evans earned three kills in the triumph, Roderus added two kills, while Adams and Cleland had a kill apiece, with Adams picking up a match-best 28 assists.

Griffith paced the guests at the net with eight kills and five blocks. Stapleton claimed six kills and two blocks in the setback, while Howell had three kills, one block and a team-best 13 assists. Olivia Johnson finished with a quartet of blocks for the Lady Rebels, while Rutt ended with one kill and two blocks.

Southern also claimed a straight games win over South Gallia when these teams met in Mercerville on Aug. 29.

After a trip to Belpre on Tuesday, the Lady Tornadoes will be back at home on Monday against Wahama. Following Tuesday’s home game against Miller, the Lady Rebels will head to Belpre on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

