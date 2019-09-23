RedStorm men rebound, blank Brescia

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Sebastian Borquez assisted on each of the University of Rio Grande’s two first half goals and the RedStorm went on to post a 4-0 win over Brescia University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at Kamuf Park.

The RedStorm, ranked No. 2 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, rebounded from a loss at Mount Vernon Nazarene on Wednesday night to improve to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Brescia dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-1 in the RSC.

Borquez, a freshman from Santiago, Chile, assisted on goals by sophomore Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) and sophomore Cristobol Encina (Santiago, Chile) – scored just 40 seconds apart – to give Rio a 2-0 lead at the intermission.

The RedStorm added an unassisted marker from sophomore Macrae Smith (South Bend, IN) just over 20 minutes into the second half and a goal by senior Omar Walcott (Kingston, Jamaica) with 14:41 left to play to set the final score.

Senior Spencer Reinford (McAlisterville, PA) assisted on the score by Walcott.

Rio Grande finished with a 12-4 edge in overall shots and an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Senior goal keeper Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) had two saves in the winning effort for the RedStorm.

Ruben Burgos Rubio had four saves in the loss for the Bearcats.

Rio Grande returns to action on Thursday night when Midway University visits Evan E. Davis Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

