RedStorm volleyball knocks off Knights

GRAYSON, Ky. — Macy Roell had a match-best 40 assists and 16 digs to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18) win over Kentucky Christian University, Friday evening, in non-conference volleyball action at the Damron Hall of Champions.

The RedStorm completed a season sweep of the Knights with their eight consecutive victory, improving their overall record to 9-3 in the process.

KCU slipped to 3-10 with the loss.

Rio scored the final 10 winners to take set one and rallied from an 11-5 deficit to earn the set two triumph.

The Knights jumped to a 10-2 lead in set three before scoring the final five points of the stanza to extend the match, while the RedStorm reeled off eight straight winners to snap a 7-7 tie in the final set en route to wrapping up the victory.

Roell, a junior from Farmersville, Ohio, also had a match-high four service aces in the winning effort.

Junior Rachael Gilkey (Nelsonville, OH) and freshman Malorie Colwell (London, OH) led Rio at the net with 14 and 13 kills, respectively, while junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) and senior Kinnison Donaldson (Jackson, OH) finished with eight and five block assists, respectively.

Rio Grande also got 14 digs from freshman Kacie Trame (Toledo, OH) and 10 digs from sophomore Baleigh Bradley (Portsmouth, OH).

Avery Crum had 11 kills to lead KCU, while Darby Flickinger and Ally Whitall had 19 and 14 assists, respectively.

Hannah Cron and Kiahna Holmen added 14 digs each for the Knights, while Delanie Gilliland had six block assists.

Rio Grande returns to action next Friday at Carlow University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

