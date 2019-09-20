Lady Tornadoes topple Trimble

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Still sitting on top.

The Southern volleyball team maintained its spot atop the league standings on Thursday night with a 25-16, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22 victory over host Trimble in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Athens County.

The Lady Tornadoes (8-5, 6-2 TVC Hocking) entered Thursday’s match tied with Waterford atop the league standings, and the guests did more than enough to assure that they left THS in a similar fashion.

The Purple and Gold fell behind 10-5 early on in Game 1, but they responded with a 6-1 run that left the opener tied at 11-all. After SHS broke serve for a permanent lead at 12-11, the guests responded with five straight points and took their biggest lead at 17-11.

The Lady Tomcats were never closer than 20-16 the rest of the way as Southern reeled off the final five points for a 9-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

The Red and Gray again jumped to an early lead of 6-3 in Game 2, but the guests broke serve and answered with four consecutive points for an 8-6 edge. THS managed to knot things up at 15-all, but the Lady Tornadoes broke away with seven straight points and ultimately cruised to a 6-point win and a 2-0 match edge.

The Lady Tomcats never trailed in Game 3 after storming out to early leads of 4-0 and 12-5 and eventually reached double digits at 18-8. SHS managed to close back to within 24-17 before Trimble broke serve to wrap up the 8-point win while closing the match status to within 2-1.

THS built a quick 2-0 lead in Game 4, but the guests rallied with six straight points and never trailed again. Leading 18-16, Southern reeled off five straight points that provided some breathing room at 23-16.

The hosts managed to close back to within 24-22 before SHS broke serve to end the 3-1 match outcome with a 3-point decision.

Cassidy Roderus led the Southern service attack with 24 points and Sydney Adams was next with 10 points, while Phoenix Cleland and Jordan Hardwick followed with six points apiece. Kassie Barton and Kayla Evans added two points each, with Baylee Wolfe rounding out the winning tally with one point.

Roderus also led the guests with three service aces. Adams chipped in two aces and Cleland had one ace for the victors.

Hardwick paced the net attack with 10 kills and four blocks, followed by Roderus with eight kills and Wolfe with seven kills. Evans also contributed four kills and two blocks, while Wolfe chipped in two blocks as well.

Southern returns to action Monday when it hosts South Gallia in a TVC Hocking matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

