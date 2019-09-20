Lady Eagles soar past South Gallia

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Momentum just didn’t matter.

The Eastern volleyball team ended its two-match skid, as well as South Gallia’s two-match winning streak on Thursday in Gallia County, as the visiting Lady Eagles claimed a straight games win in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

South Gallia (4-9, 2-7 TVC Hocking) scored the first four points of the night, but Eastern (7-6, 5-3) claimed the next eight and led the rest of the way to the 25-13 victory in the first.

The Lady Rebels claimed their first lead in Game 2 at 12-11, but Eastern was back in front at 13-12. SGHS scored the next three markers, but the guests answered with a 9-to-2 run for the 21-17 lead. South Gallia was back in front at 23-22, then and moved into a game-point situation at 24-23. EHS fought off game-point twice and wound up winning the second by a 27-25 clip.

After ties at one, two and three in the finale, Eastern finished the night with a 22-to-8 run for the 25-11 victory and the 3-0 sweep.

Kylie Gheen led the Lady Eagle service attack with 14 points, including two aces. Brielle Newland and Jenna Chadwell were next with nine points each, including two aces by Newland and one by Chadwell. Olivia Barber contributed seven points and three aces to the winning cause, Sydney Sanders added six markers, while Haley Burton came up with four points.

Amaya Howell paced the hosts with seven service points. Olivia Johnson and Isabella Cochran had four points apiece, with Johnson earning an ace, while Jessie Rutt finished with three points in the setback. Rounding out the SGHS service attack, Christine Griffith and Alyssa Cremeens had two points apiece, with an ace by Griffith.

Gheen also led Eastern at the net with seven kills and a block. Chadwell and Barber had five kills apiece, with Chadwell earning a block, while Layna Catlett came up with three kills and a block. Sanders and Megan Ross finished with a kill apiece for EHS, with Sanders leading the defense with 14 of the team’s 34 digs.

South Gallia’s net attack was led by Griffith with five kills and three blocks. Rutt picked up two kills and three blocks for the Red and Gold, Kiley Stapleton chipped in with two kills, while Johnson earned three blocks. Howell recorded a team-best seven assists for the hosts.

These teams are slated to meet again on Oct. 1 in Tuppers Plains.

On Monday, South Gallia will travel to Southern and Eastern will visit Miller.

Eastern’s Kylie Gheen (3) hits the ball over the net in front of teammates Sydney Sanders (22) and Jenna Chadwell (4), during the Lady Eagles’ win over Meigs on Aug. 22 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.22-EHS-Gheen.jpg Eastern’s Kylie Gheen (3) hits the ball over the net in front of teammates Sydney Sanders (22) and Jenna Chadwell (4), during the Lady Eagles’ win over Meigs on Aug. 22 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Amaya Howell (2) attempts a spike in between RVHS senior Kasey Birchfield (left) and SGHS junior Emma Shamblin (right), during a non-conference match on Aug. 26 in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.22-SG-Howell.jpg South Gallia senior Amaya Howell (2) attempts a spike in between RVHS senior Kasey Birchfield (left) and SGHS junior Emma Shamblin (right), during a non-conference match on Aug. 26 in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

