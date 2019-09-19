Dotson surpasses 1,000 career assists

Point Pleasant senior Olivia Dotson (10) became the first Lady Knight in program history to dish out 1,000 career assists on Tuesday night during a 25-18, 18-25, 25-9, 25-15 victory over Capital at Point Pleasant High School. Dotson, a 4-year starter, entered Tuesday’s match three assists short of quadruple digits for her career and accomplished the feat in the opening game. Dotson finished the night with 25 assists. The Lady Knights — despite dropping their first game of the year — remained unbeaten by improving to 5-0 on the season. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

