Cougars upset No. 2 RedStorm

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — The final statistics sheet pointed in favor of the University of Rio Grande.

The scoreboard showed otherwise.

Mount Vernon Nazarene made the most of its scant scoring opportunities, including an insurance marker with just over seven minutes to play, in a 2-0 upset of the second-ranked RedStorm, Wednesday night, in non-conference men’s soccer play at Mount Vernon High School.

The host Cougars improved to 5-2 with the win – just the second for the program against Rio Grande in 13 all-time meetings and the first since a 1-0 triumph on Nov. 12, 2008.

Rio Grande lost for the first time in seven outings. It was also the first regular season loss for head coach Scott Morrissey’s club since a 2-0 loss at Mobile (Ala.) on Sept. 2, 2017, snapping a 30-game regular season unbeaten streak in the process.

The RedStorm came up short despite holding a 16-7 advantage in overall shots, a 5-3 edge in shots on goal and having all nine corner kick opportunities in the contest.

It was MVNU which found the back of the net twice, though, including a first half marker by Gerrit Brinkmann, who collected the ball in the Rio Grande half and marched upfield before firing a shot from 20 yards out which eluded Rio senior net-minder Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) with 15:25 left before the intermission.

The victory-clinching goal for the Cougars came with 7:17 left to play when Keon Boney scored off a feed from Tim Kasparek.

Joshua Dunn recorded five saves in goal fro MVNU.

Dearle had one stop in a losing cause for Rio Grande.

The physical contest featured a combined 36 common fouls and six yellow card cautions – four of which were issued to the RedStorm.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Owensboro, Ky. for the River States Conference opener at Brescia University.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

