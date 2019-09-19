Lady Marauders fall to Logan

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Marauders simply had trouble finishing.

The Meigs volleyball team led in each of the three games on Wednesday night at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, but the host Lady Marauders fell to non-conference guest Logan by counts of 25-22, 25-18, 25-14.

Logan (3-8) — snapping a six-match skid — jumped out to an 8-5 lead to start the night, but the Lady Marauders (2-11) claimed the next six markers for their first lead of the night. LHS regained the edge at 16-15, but surrendered the next two points and the lead.

The Lady Chieftains tied the game twice before taking the lead back at 21-20. MHS tied it up at 21, but surrendered four of the next five points and fell by a 25-22 tally.

The hosts scored the first four points of the second game, and eventually made it to their largest lead of the night, at 14-7. The Lady Marauders were ahead 18-14 when the Lady Chiefs made their run, scoring 11 consecutive points for the 25-18 triumph.

Meigs jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third, but the Purple and White were in front at 11-10 and never trailed again on their way to the 25-14 victory.

The Maroon and Gold were led by Mallory Hawley and Baylee Tracy with six points apiece. Bre Zirkle was next with five points and two aces, followed by Hannah Durst with four points and two aces, and Maci Hood with two points on a pair of aces.

Tracy and Hawley led the Lady Marauder net attack with five kills apiece, followed by Hood with four. Jewels Conley claimed three kills and two blocks in the setback, Durst added two kills, while Zirkle had one kill and a team-best 13 assists.

Ashanti Evans led the guests with a dozen points, followed by Nikki VanBibber with 10. Lanie Bainter had six points for Logan, Madison Norman finished with five, while Keely Fickel and Jenna Wilson ended with three apiece. Gracie Swope and Tabitha Eveland rounded out the LHS service attack with two points and one point respectively.

Meigs has its third straight home game on Thursday against Wellston, and then the Maroon and Gold will have a tri-match at Marietta on Monday.

Meigs junior Baylee Tracy receives a serve, during the Lady Marauders' loss to Logan on Wednesday, Ohio. MHS junior Hannah Durst (11) serves up an ace, during Wednesday's non-conference match at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs senior Maci Hood (6) spikes the ball over the net in front of teammate Hannah Durst, during the Lady Marauders' 3-0 setback on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs senior Jewels Conley tips the ball over the net, during the Lady Marauders' setback on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

