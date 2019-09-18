Point battles to 1-1 draw at St. Joe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Some good signs in this draw.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team snapped a 2-game losing skid and scored the first goal in four games on Tuesday night during a 1-1 tie against host Huntington Saint Joseph in a non-conference matchup in Cabell County.

The Black Knights (3-2-4) wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as Adam Veroski dribbled between two defenders and unleashed a shot from 25 yards out. The ball curved and dipped just under the cross bar on the upper right side, giving the guests a 1-0 lead in the third minute of play.

The score remained that way until late in the second half as Stewart Perry mimicked Veroski’s goal in the 74th minute, only Perry’s score went in on the upper left side of the net.

St. Joe — the No. 6 ranked team in Class AA-A — outshot the Red and Black by a 13-11 overall margin, with Point Pleasant claiming an 8-6 edge in corner kicks.

Nick Smith made a dozen stops in net for the Black Knights.

“Overall, we played much better than we had been of late,” PPHS coach Chip Wood said afterwards. “St. Joe has a good program and they very disciplined. Nick played out of his mind in goal tonight and made some amazing stops that kept us in the game. This was probably one of our better performances this year.”

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it hosts Teays Valley Christian at 5:30 p.m.

