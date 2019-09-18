Red Devils top Southern, Point Pleasant

MASON, W.Va. — The guests got by.

The Southern and Point Pleasant golf teams — which both call Riverside Golf Club home — fell to Ravenswood in a non-conference tri-match on Monday in Mason County.

The Red Devils recorded a winning-total of 172, with the Tornadoes taking second at 189 and the Black Knights ending up in third at 208.

Joey Weaver paced the Purple and Gold with a seven-over par 42. Next for Southern was Landen Hill with a 46, followed by Tanner Lisle with a 48. Jacob Milliron rounded out the team-total with 53, with David Shaver’s 55 and Grant Smith’s 56 as the Tornadoes’ non-counting scores.

Brennen Sang led Point Pleasant with an 11-over par 46. Joseph Milhoan was next with a 51, followed by Alex Hill with a 54. Kaden McCutcheon capped off the PPHS score with a 57, while Weston Higginbotham came up with a 61 in a non-counting effort.

Ravenswood’s Gavin Fox earned medalist honors with a one-over par 36. Devin Raines had a 38 for the Red Devils, Jacob Caberly carded a 48, while Cameron Taylor came up with a 50.

By Alex Hawley

