Blue Angels sweep Jackson

CENTENARY, Ohio — A pair of streaks reaching double digits.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team won its 10th consecutive match and defeated non-conference rival Jackson for the 10th straight time on Monday in Gallia County, as the Blue Angels claimed a sweep by counts of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-21.

Gallia Academy (11-1) — which hasn’t fell to the Ironladies (6-3) since a five-game match at JHS on Oct. 11, 2012 — pounded out a game-best 13 kills en route to the 25-16 win in Monday’s opening set.

The Blue Angels won over 70 percent of their serves and had a match-best five aces aces in the second game, going up 2-0 in the match with a 25-14 triumph.

The Ironladies saved their best for last, but Gallia Academy combined 11 kills and a pair of aces to win the finale by a 25-21 tally.

In the win, GAHS had a 92.0 serve percentage, as well as a 53.8 side-out percentage. Meanwhile, JHS finished with a 92.3 serve percentage, with a 36.0 side-out percentage.

Gallia Academy’s service attack was led by Bailey Barnette with four aces. Alex Barnes came up with a pair of aces, Peri Martin and MaKenna Caldwell earned an ace apiece, while Maddie Wright and Maddy Petro both finished with perfect serve percentages in 10 attempts each.

Barnes posted a match-best 21 kills and added a block to lead the GAHS net attack. Wright had five kills and one block in the win, Petro added four kills and three blocks, while Martin ended with one kill, two blocks and a match-high 27 assists. Barnette — who led the Blue Angel defense with 13 of the team’s 47 digs — had a trio of kills, while Abby Hammons finished with one kill and one block.

Abbey Munn had a team-best three aces for Jackson. Taylor Jarvis ended with two aces, while Jaydee Brown, Leah Alford and Jorja Bapst had an ace apiece. Jarvis, Alford and Bapst each had perfect serve percentages for the guests.

Munn also led the Ironladies at the net with 10 kills, Kylee Bako was next with three kills, followed by Holly Sexton with two and Kloe Zink with one. Jarvis ended with a team-best nine assists for JHS, while Brown led the Red and White on defense with 18 of the team’s 43 digs.

Next, the Blue and White will host Coal Grove on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.