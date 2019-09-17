Lady Rebels rally past Belpre

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — There’s nothing wrong with a warm-up set.

The South Gallia volleyball team dropped Monday’s opener to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Belpre by a dozen points, but the Lady Rebels rallied back to take the next three games for their first league win of the year.

South Gallia (3-8, 1-5 TVC Hocking) tied the opening game at two, but never led in the 25-13 setback.

The Lady Rebels returned the favor, never letting Belpre lead after a 2-2 tie in the second game, which SGHS won by a 25-15 clip.

After a quartet of early lead changes in the third game, the Lady Eagles opened a 19-14 edge. South Gallia ended the third with an 11-to-2 run, however, moving ahead 2-1 in the match with a 25-21 win.

The Red and Gold saved their best for last, leading wire-to-wire en route to the 25-15 match-clinching victory.

Amaya Howell led the Lady Rebels with 14 service points, including five aces. Kiley Stapleton was next with 11 points, followed by Isabella Cochran with eight points and two aces. Christine Griffith and Jessie Rutt contributed six points and an ace apiece to the winning cause, while Alyssa Cremeens chipped in with five points.

Leading SGHS at the net, Griffith had 15 kills and four blocks. Howell ended with six kills, a block and a team-best 12 assists in the win, Rutt came up with six kills of her own, while Stapleton posted five kills and a block. Katie Bowling had four kills in the triumph, while Olivia Johnson claimed a kill and a block.

South Gallia and Belpre are set to do battle again on Sept. 26 in Washington County.

After visiting Wahama on Tuesday, the Lady Rebels return to Mercerville to face Eastern on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

