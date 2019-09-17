Lady Marauders roll past Vinton County

JACKSON, Ohio — Feeling festive before the festival.

The Meigs girls golf team had little trouble with host Vinton County on Monday evening following a 41-stroke victory at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

With the Apple Festival less than 24 hours away from beginning, the Lady Marauders were simply dominant in the Apple City as the guests posted four of the top five individual scores en route to a winning tally of 204.

The Lady Vikings, conversely, produced only two sub-60 rounds while finishing the day with a 245.

MHS junior Caitlin Cotterill secured medalist honors with a 10-over par round of 44, with teammate Kylee Robinson earning the runner-up spot with a 48. Shelby Whaley and Olivia Haggy completed the winning tally with respective efforts of 53 and 59.

McKenzie Radabaugh led VCHS with a 58 and Liz Lambert was next with a 59, followed by Jaya Booth with a 60. Olivia Wells completed the team score with a 68, while Ashton Johnson and MaKayla Carpenter also posted respective efforts of 72 and 75.

Meigs junior Shelby Whaley hits a putt attempt during an Aug. 29 golf match against Vinton County at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_MHS-Whaley.jpg Meigs junior Shelby Whaley hits a putt attempt during an Aug. 29 golf match against Vinton County at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

