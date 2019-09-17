Lady Tornadoes turn back Meigs

RACINE, Ohio — What a difference a month makes.

The Southern volleyball team — which dropped a five-game decision at Meigs in the season-opener — avenged that setback on its home court on Monday, holding off the Lady Marauders in a four-game match in non-conference play.

The Lady Tornadoes (6-5) led 2-0 in the opening game, but surrendered the next four markers to the Lady Marauders (2-9). Southern took the lead back with a 4-0 run of its own, but MHS was back in front at 10-9. The Purple and Gold eventually regained the edge at 13-12, and never trailed again on their way to the 25-17 victory.

The hosts led wire-to-wire in the second, scoring 15 of the first 19 points en route to 25-10 triumph.

SHS scored the first three points in the third game, but Meigs took the next five points and led the rest of the way to the 25-14 win, forcing a fourth game.

Southern never trailed in the fourth, fighting through ties at nine and 16 on the way to the match-clinching 25-20 triumph.

The Lady Tornado service attack was led by Sydney Adams with 13 points and an ace. Kayla Evans was next with 10 points and an ace, followed by Cassidy Roderus and Baylee Wolfe with nine points apiece, including four aces by Roderus and one from Wolfe. Phoenix Cleland ended with eight points in the win, Jordan Hardwick added two points and an ace, while Kassie Barton chipped in with one point.

Hannah Durst led the guests with 13 service points. Next was Maci Hood with 10 points and two aces, followed by Jewels Conley and Bre Zirkle with five points apiece, including a trio of aces by Conley. Rounding out the Lady Marauder service, Baylee Tracy had two points and Mallory Hawley came up with one.

At the net, Southern was led by Hardwick with 13 kills and two blocks. Wolfe posted eight kills and three blocks in the victory, Roderus added three kills, while Cleland chipped in with three blocks. Evans, Barton and Adams had one kill each, with Adams dishing out a team-best 23 assists.

Meigs’ net attack was led by Hawley with a dozen kills. Durst marked seven kills and three blocks for MHS, while Conley and Hood had four kills apiece, with two blocks by Conley and one by Hood. Kylee Mitch claimed a block for the Maroon and Gold, while Zirkle had a match-best 24 assists.

After hosting Waterford on Tuesday, Southern will visit Trimble on Thursday. Next for Meigs, three straight at home, starting with Nelsonville-York on Tuesday, followed by Logan on Wednesday and Wellston on Thursday.

Southern senior Phoenix Cleland (left) attempts a spike over Meigs senior Maci Hood (right), during the Lady Tornadoes non-conference victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.18-SHS-Cleland.jpg Southern senior Phoenix Cleland (left) attempts a spike over Meigs senior Maci Hood (right), during the Lady Tornadoes non-conference victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS junior Hannah Durst (11) passes the ball from the back row, during the Lady Marauders’ setback on Monday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.18-wo-MHS-Durst.jpg MHS junior Hannah Durst (11) passes the ball from the back row, during the Lady Marauders’ setback on Monday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs’ Baylee Tracy (1) attempts a spike in front of teammate Maci Hood (6), during Monday’s non-conference match in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.18-wo-MHS-Tracy.jpg Meigs’ Baylee Tracy (1) attempts a spike in front of teammate Maci Hood (6), during Monday’s non-conference match in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern’s Cassidy Roderus (13) tips the ball over the net, during the Lady Tornadoes win on Monday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.18-wo-SHS-Roderus.jpg Southern’s Cassidy Roderus (13) tips the ball over the net, during the Lady Tornadoes win on Monday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

