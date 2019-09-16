Blue Angels outlast Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A successful Saturday on the road.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team traveled to Ross County on Saturday, with the Blue Angels winning their ninth straight match with a five-game win over non-conference host Chillicothe.

The Blue Angels (10-1) scored the first point of the night, but surrendered the next four to the Lady Cavaliers (8-7). Chillicothe was ahead 21-15, but the guests rallied to take the lead at 23-22. After a trio of ties, CHS was back in front at 26-25. GAHS regained the edge at 27-26 and 28-27, but gave up the next three points and fell by a 30-28 clip in the opener.

Chillicothe scored the first three points of the second game, but the Blue Angels answered with an 8-to-1 run. The Lady Cavs took the edge back at 17-16, but GAHS claimed the next four markers and never trailed again on the way to the 25-23 triumph.

The Blue Angels never trailed in the third game, but fought through nine ties on their way to the 27-25 win.

Gallia Academy led initially in the fourth, but Chillicothe went up 8-3. The Blue Angels eventually regained the edge at 22-21, but gave up four of the next five points and fell by a 25-23 count.

The Lady Cavs got out to a 6-2 lead in the finale, but GAHS claimed the next six markers and never relinquished its lead on the way to the match-clinching 15-10 win.

In the win, Gallia Academy had a 57.5 side-out percentage and a 94.1 serve percentage, while Chillicothe had a 55.1 side-out percentage and a 94.7 serve percentage.

Maddy Petro led the Blue Angels with 13 service points, including an ace. MaKenna Caldwell and Maddie Wright were next with 11 points apiece, including a trio of aces by Wright. Peri Martin claimed seven points and an ace in the win, Alex Barnes added six points, while Bailey Barnette finished with five points. Petro and Barnes both finished with perfect serve percentages for the victors.

Barnes — who led the GAHS defense with 29 of the team’s 89 digs — also led the guests at the net, posting 21 kills and a block. Wright finished with 16 kills and three blocks in the win, Barnette chipped in with 15 kills, while Petro contributed 13 kills and five blocks. Martin marked two kills, two blocks and a match-best 59 assists, while Abby Hammons ended with one kill and two blocks.

Stephanie Hirsch paced the hosts with 18 service points and a quartet of aces. Johanna Crawford ended with 11 points and a trio of aces, Taylor Simmons chipped in with eight points, while Sophia Fulkerson and Lauren Henry posted five points apiece, with an ace by Fulkerson. Maleah Oney rounded out the Chillicothe service attack with two points and one ace.

Fulkerson led the hosts at the net with 25 kills and a block. Oney came up with 16 kills for CHS, Hirsch had 10 kills and a block, Emma Lambert added seven kills and three blocks, while Henry claimed two kills and three blocks. Simmons and Payton McBee finished with a kill apiece, with Simmons also earning a block. Crawford had a team-best 29 assists in the setback, while McBee led the CHS defense with 32 of the team’s 97 digs.

After hosting Jackson on Monday, GAHS will get back to work in the Ohio Valley Conference when Coal Grove comes to Centenary on Thursday.

Gallia Academy freshman Jenna Harrison passes the ball, during the Blue Angels' win at Meigs on Sept. 9 in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

