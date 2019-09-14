Rebels rout Federal Hocking, 44-0

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Full of firsts on this Friday the 13th.

The South Gallia football team posted its first shutout at home since Week 6 of the 2011 campaign while handing first-year coach Vance Fellure his first varsity victory on Friday night with a 44-0 decision over Federal Hocking in a Week 3 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Gallia County.

The host Rebels (1-2, 1-1 TVC Hocking) produced two touchdowns apiece in each of the first three quarters, which ultimately led to the first-ever home shutout at the new SGHS football facility.

Tristan Saber threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers, plus Kyle Northup had both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.

The Lancers (1-2, 0-2) dropped their 35th consecutive TVC Hocking contest and have now lost seven straight decisions to the Red and Gold. Fed Hock’s last league win came in Week 9 of 2014 with a 16-14 decision over visiting Waterford.

Northup started the rout with a 14-yard run early in the first, with Saber adding a successful 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 cushion. Saber followed with a 44-yard scoring pass to Jared Ward for a 14-0 advantage after one quarter of play.

Ward hauled in his second TD pass from Saber in the second canto, this time from 25 yards out, and Northup added a successful 2-point PAT run for a 22-point lead.

Kenny Siders caught a 53-yard TD pass from Saber, and Northup tacked on a 2-point conversion run for a commanding 30-0 advantage at the break.

Northup caught his first TD pass from 43 yards out early in the third, and Greg Davis added a successful 2-point conversion run for a 38-0 lead. Justin Butler completed the scoring with a 16-yard TD grab late in the third for the final 44-point margin.

Northup led the ground attack with 35 yards on four carries, followed by Butler with 14 yards on three totes.

Saber completed 8-of-11 passes for 204 yards, throwing five touchdowns and one interception. Northup led the receivers with three catches for 59 yards, while Ward hauled in two passes for 69 yards.

South Gallia returns to TVC Hocking action next Friday when it travels to Trimble for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

