Warriors wallop Meigs, 66-28

VINCENT, Ohio — Junior quarterback Kurt Taylor threw for 469 yards and seven touchdowns leading the Warren Local Warriors to a 66-28 win over the Meigs Marauders Friday night at Vincent.

The junior completed 23-of-32 passes in the air, as the Warriors exploded for 33 points in the second period — and 658 total yards for the game.

The Marauders jumped out on top first, as Landon Acree took the opening kickoff at 10 yard line and went the distance 90 yards for the score. Caleb Burnem added the extra points and just 14 seconds into the contest the Marauders were on top 7-0.

After an exchange of punts, Taylor hit Brandon Simoniette from 41 yards a score to pull the hosts to within 7-6. Warren Local took a 13-7 advantage when John Shoup scored from 14 yards out, Derek McAfee added the extra points for a 13-7 Warrior lead at the 3:46 mark of the period.

The Maroon and Gold regained the lead when Coulter Cleland dumped a pass to Abe Lundy over the middle, Lundy slipped a tackle near midfield and took it 81 yards for the score. Burnem added the extra points for a 14-13 lead, which is how the first period ended.

After Brayden Gerber added a Warrior score, Jake McElroy gave Meigs their final lead of the night at 21-20, with a 10 yard run with 8:54 left in the half.

But Taylor followed with touchdown passes of 28, 32, and 29 yards with a one-yard run by Shoup sandwiched in between to open up a 46-21 Warrior advantage at the half.

It was more of the same in the third period, as on the first play Taylor hit Joshua Welch for a 62 yard scoring toss and a 52-21 Warrior lead.

McElroy added a one yard run for Meigs with 8:47 left in the third period to pull Meigs to within 52-28. But Taylor ended the night with scoring passes of 27 and 91 yards to end the game with a 66-28 Warrior win.

Cleland was 11-of-23 in the air to lead the Marauders with 206 yards. Wyatt Hoover caught four passes for 65 yards, McElroy two for 30, Lundy one for 81. Noah Metzger led Marauders on the ground with 47 yards in nine carries, while McElroy added 26 in 13 tries and Cleland nine carries for 21.

Warren Local rolled up 658 yards, with Taylor completing 23-of-32 for his 469 yards. Simoniette led the Warriors with eight catches for 123 yards and two scores. Welch added three catches for 123 yards, all touchdowns, and Evan Gandee caught six for 48 and a score. Gerber led the ground attack with 91 yards in 12 carries for Warren Local.

Warren improves to 2-1 on the season. Meigs falls to 1-2 on the year and returns home to battle Vinton County next Friday in the TVC Ohio opener for both programs.

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

