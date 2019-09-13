Lady Knights hammer Hoover

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Had the Lady Knights gone out for pizza to celebrate afterwards, junior Tristan Wilson would have likely passed on the invitation.

After all, her teammates just kept feeding her during the match.

The junior southpaw recorded a game-high 14 kills as the Point Pleasant volleyball team rolled to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-14 victory over visiting Herbert Hoover in a non-conference match in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (4-0) remained unbeaten on the season and have yet to drop a single game in 10 chances as the hosts never trailed by more than three points throughout the entirety of the contest.

The Red and Black broke away from a 6-all tie in Game 1 by scoring 19 of the final 22 points en route to a 16-point win and a 1-0 match lead, then rallied back from a 7-4 deficit in Game 2 by scoring five consecutive points for what proved to be a permanent lead.

The Lady Huskies (3-2) twice pulled back to within a single point, the last of which came at 13-12. Point Pleasant, however, made an 9-4 run to secure a 22-16 lead before scoring the final three points for a 9-point win and a 2-0 match advantage.

HHHS twice built leads of a single point in Game 3, but the Lady Knights answered by taking a permanent lead at 3-2. The hosts followed by building a trio of 8-point leads, but the Red and Blue broke serve to close the gap down to 21-14.

Point Pleasant followed by breaking serve and then added three more consecutive points — with Wilson providing a kill on the match clincher — to wrap up the straight-game decision.

Addy Cottrill led the PPHS service attack with 13 points, followed by Peyton Jordan with 12 points and Haley Milhoan with seven points. Olivia Dotson and Brooke Warner were next with six points apiece, while Baylie Rickard added three service points.

Milhoan posted a team-high two service aces, with both Dotson and Warner adding an ace each as well.

Cottrill followed Wilson with four kills, while Warner and Rickard each contributed three kills. Dotson added two kills to go along with a team-best 22 assists, while Milhoan added a kill and two blocks.

Dotson — who is now three assists shy of 1,000 for her career — also had two blocks at the net, with Wilson also providing a block.

Brooke Taylor and Brinlee Harris led Herbert Hoover with three service points apiece.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Capital in a non-conference matchup at 5:30 p.m.

It will also be Biddee League Night at PPHS, so any player that wears their jersey to the match will get in for free.

Point Pleasant junior Tristan Wilson hits a spike attempt during Game 1 of Thursday night's non-conference volleyball match against Herbert Hoover in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant senior Olivia Dotson (10) sets up a spike attempt during Game 1 of Thursday night's non-conference volleyball match against Herbert Hoover in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Point Pleasant senior Peyton Jordan bumps a ball in the air during Game 3 of Thursday night's non-conference volleyball match against Herbert Hoover in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Point Pleasant sophomore Brooke Warner leaps for a spike attempt during Game 2 of Thursday night's non-conference volleyball match against Herbert Hoover in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

