Rio Grande named 5-Star Champions of Character institution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Rio Grande is one of 180 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) member schools to be recognized as a Champions of Character Five-Star Institution.

The announcement was made by the national office Wednesday morning.

The NAIA tracks the progress of its member institutions and conferences in pursuing character education and recognizes the achievements in training, promotion and conduct in competition.

The Champions of Character Scorecard measures commitment in the initiative’s five core areas and has a possible 100 points. Three levels of recognition are awarded – Gold (90-100 points), Silver (75-89 points) and Bronze levels (60-74).

“We’re so proud of our Athletic Department for the accomplishment of being named a Silver Champions of Character Five-Star Institution,” said University of Rio Grande athletic director Jeff Lanham. “The Live-5 initiative provides training for student-athletes and professional development for coaches and staff. The core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership are put into play and accounted for by our athletic department.”

Lanham said that Rio Grande conducts training throughout the year as individuals, teams, coaches and administrators to promote the department’s development in more than just wins and losses.

“Our goal is to develop our student/athletes to compete in life and be successful as a friend, colleague, parent and teammate,” Lanham added.

“It’s a great honor. It says a lot about our student-athletes to be selected as a Silver Star Champions of Character Institution,” said Ken French, Rio Grande’s Campus Character Liaison. “In the 20 years that I’ve been here, this is one of the best group of student-athletes we’ve had on our campus as far as being involved – not only in support of one another, but in the community as well. They conduct themselves in the proper manner, both on and off the court or the field or whatever the case might be. We’re blessed with the group we have and they’re doing a lot of good things.”

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.