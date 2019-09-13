Lady Rebels fall at Federal Hocking

STEWART, Ohio — Two teams having much different weeks.

The South Gallia volleyball team fell to 0-3 on the week, all in road matches, as the Lady Rebels fell in straight games to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking on Thursday, moving the Lady Lancers to 3-0 in league bouts over the last four days.

Federal Hocking (6-6, 4-2 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the opening game of the night, scoring the first five points and stretching the early edge to 16-6. South Gallia (2-8, 0-5) rallied to within two points, but surrendered the next nine and fell by a 25-14 count.

The Lady Rebels earned their first lead with back-to-back points to start the second set, but FHHS claimed the next three points and the edge. The Red and Gold regained the lead briefly, at 4-3, but the Lady Lancers scored the next two points and never trailed again on the way to the 25-17 win.

South Gallia opened its largest lead of the evening, at 8-4, to start the third game, but the Maroon and Gold answered with a 6-0 run for the 10-8 lead. The Lady Rebels took the edge back at 11-10, but surrendered the next four markers and never led again, falling by a 25-18 clip in the finale.

Leading the Lady Rebels, Amaya Howell had 10 service points, including one ace. Jessie Rutt, Christine Griffith, Olivia Johnson and Alyssa Cremeens had three points apiece for SGHS, while Ellen Weaver and Kiley Stapleton both claimed one point, with Weaver earning an ace.

Griffith paced the SGHS net attack with five kills and two blocks. Stapleton was next with four kills and a block, followed by Rutt and Katie Bowling with a kill apiece.

FHHS libero Abby Jackson led the victors with a dozen service points. Brennah Jarvis and Mariah Pickering finished with seven markers apiece, Seirra Stover added six, while Chloe McCune came up with five. MaKayla Bowen and Mikinzi Ollom rounded out the Lady Lancer service attack with four points each.

These teams are slated for a rematch on Sept. 20 in Mercerville.

Next for the Red and Gold, a home match against Belpre on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

