Trimble turns back Lady Rebels

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A tough road trip.

The South Gallia volleyball team fell in straight games to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble on Tuesday evening in Athens County, with the Lady Tomcats winning by counts of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-11.

South Gallia (2-7, 0-4 TVC Hocking) claimed its first lead of the night at 4-3 in the opening set, but the Lady Tomcats clawed back to take the advantage at 12-11. SGHS tied it up at 12 and 13, but surrendered 12 of the next 19 points and fell by a 25-20 clip.

The hosts carried the momentum into the second, scoring 14 of the first 16 markers. The Lady Rebels battled back to within five points, at 21-16, but never got closer and dropped the 25-19 decision.

Trimble finished the night with a wire-to-wire victory, scoring the first five points and never looking back en route to the 25-11 triumph.

Leading the guests, Kiley Stapleton and Olivia Johnson had seven service points apiece. Emma Shamblin, Christine Griffith and Alyssa Cremeens each claimed two markers, while Ellen Weaver and Amaya Howell had a point apiece.

These teams are slated to meet again on Oct. 7 in Mercerville.

Next for the Lady Rebels, a trip to Federal Hocking on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

