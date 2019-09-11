Gallia Academy pounds Panthers, 5-1

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Back-to-back for the Blue Devils

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team has won consecutive matches for the first time this fall, as the Blue and White defeated Ohio Valley Conference host Chesapeake by a 5-1 count on Tuesday in Lawrence County.

Gallia Academy (3-3-1, 3-0 OVC) — which defeated Fairland 3-0 on Thursday — scored just 18 seconds into Tuesday’s match, as Keagen Daniels scored an unassisted goal.

A goal by Brody Wilt gave the guests a 2-0 lead with 29:02 left in the first half, and then with 9:03 remaining, Maddux Camden scored on an assist from Colton Roe.

Gallia Academy’s 3-0 halftime edge came without allowing a shot on goal. Chesapeake, however, got on the board with a penalty kick at the 17:57 mark of the second half.

The Blue Devils gained some breathing room with 12:15 to play, as Wilt scored his second goal, this time on assist from Camden.

GAHS put the finishing touches on its 5-1 win with a goal from Roe with 5:49 left.

In the win, the Blue Devils fired 36 shots, 20 of which were on goal.

Bryson Miller and Conner Walter shared goalkeeper duties for the the Blue and White, with Walter in goal at the time of the Panther penalty kick.

GAHS will host CHS in the rematch on Oct. 3.

Next, the Blue Devils welcome Rock Hill to Lester Field on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

