Lady Eagles breeze past Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio — Consistency in victory.

The Eastern volleyball team claimed a straight games win over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre on Tuesday night in Washington County, with the visiting Lady Eagles winning by counts of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-17.

Eastern (5-4, 3-1 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the opener, fighting through ties at 7-7, 9-9 and 10-10, before scoring the final six points of the 25-17 win.

After a trio of early lead changes in the second game, Belpre opened up a 10-5 edge, its largest of the night. The visiting Lady Eagles trailed 17-13, but scored eight straight points and never looked back on the way to the 25-18 victory.

After ties a quartet of early ties in the third game, the Orange and Black took their first lead at 10-9. Belpre was up 12-10 when the Lady Eagles rattled off nine straight markers. Eastern never trailed again and sealed their second sweep in as many nights with a 25-17 win.

Olivia Barber led the EHS service attack with 15 points and five aces. Next were Jenna Chadwell and Sydney Sanders with 10 points and an ace apiece, followed by Brielle Newland with five points and an ace, and Kylie Gheen with four points and one ace. Haley Burton and Layna Catlett finished with a point apiece for Eastern, with Burton earning an ace.

Leading Eastern at the net, Gheen had 11 blocks, and Chadwell earned five kills. Barber had four kills and three blocks in the win, Catlett added two kills and five blocks, while Megan Maxon and Tessa Rockhold earned a kill and a block respectively. Sanders paced the guests on defense with 13 of the team’s 28 digs.

Allie Lemon led Belpre with nine service points. Halee Williams was next with five points, followed by Makaylee Deaton with four and Savannah Knotts with three. Rounding out the BHS service attack were Hannah McDaniel and Claudia Church with two points and one point respectively.

EHS will go for the season sweep of Belpre when these teams meet in Tuppers Plains on Oct. 7.

Next, Eastern will welcome Waterford to ‘The Nest’ on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

