Blue Angels sweep Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The guests only got stronger as the night progressed.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed a straight games win over non-conference host Meigs on Monday night at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the Blue Angels winning by counts of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-11.

GAHS (7-1) — 4-0 on the road this season — began the night with a wire-to-wire win in the opening set, scoring eight of the final 10 points in the 25-16 victory.

Meigs (2-6) took its first and only lead of the evening at 2-1 in the second game, but Gallia Academy took the advantage at 3-2 and never trailed again on its way to the 25-12 win.

After a 1-1 tie in the third game, the Blue and White claimed the next five markers and never relinquished their lead en route to the match-clinching 25-11 victory.

In the match, Gallia Academy held advantages of 65.0-to-33.8 in side-out percentage, and 93.2-to-92.3 in serve percentage.

Bailey Barnette and Peri Martin led the Blue Angel service with 12 points apiece, including eight aces by Barnette and one by Martin. Maddy Petro posted nine points and three aces in the win, Maddie Wright added eight points, while MaKenna Caldwell and Alex Barnes ended with five and three points respectively.

Bre Zirkle led the Maroon and Gold with six points, including a pair of aces. Hannah Durst had five points for the hosts, Kylee Mitch added two points and an ace, while Baylee Tracy chipped in with one service point.

Barnes paced the guests at the net with 13 kills. Wright was next with eight kills and one block, followed by Barnette with seven kills. Petro claimed a quartet of kills and a trio of blocks, Martin finished with three kills, four blocks and a match-best 32 assists, while Abby Hammons ended with one kill and one block.

Barnes and Jenna Harrison led the GAHS defense with eight digs apiece out of the team’s 34.

The MHS net attack was led by Mallory Hawley with three kills. Mitch had two kills and a block for the Lady Marauders, Maci Hood added two kills, Jewels Conley claimed a kill and a block, Durst finished with a kill, while Zirkle had a team-best four assists.

Hood paced the Maroon and Gold on defense with six of the team’s 29 digs.

Following their trip to Fairland on Tuesday, GAHS will welcome Rock Hill on Thursday.

After hosting Alexander on Tuesday, Meigs will head to Vinton County on Thursday.

