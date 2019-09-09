Sheets leads Rio men at KCU Fall Invitational

GRAYSON, Ky. — Logan Sheets was among a trio of players who tied for 10th place to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s golf team in the Kentucky Christian University Fall Invitational, which wrapped up on Sunday at Hidden Cove Golf Course.

Sheets, a senior from Bidwell, Ohio, finished with an 11-over par total of 155 after carding a 4-over par 76 on Saturday and a 7-over par 79 on Sunday.

Shawnee State and Bluefield College tied for the team championship with a 36-hole total of 613, while Roosevelt University and Columbia International were third and fourth, respectively, at 616 and 617.

Rio Grande placed fifth at 633.

The RedStorm was also represented by Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH) and Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), both of whom were part of a three-way tie for 20th place at 15-over par 159. Blakeman had an opening round 79 and final round 80, while Chapman went 81-78.

Junior Jarod Lemaster (Jackson, OH) was part of a four-way tie for 23rd at 83-77-160 and freshman Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH) was 40th at 87-87-174.

Freshmen Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH) and Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH) competed as individuals. Anderson tied for 37th at 84-88-172 and Mercer was 47th at 90-93-183.

Fellow frosh Wyatt Sipple (Gallipolis, OH) was also slated to participate as an individual, but withdrew.

Rio Grande returns to action on Monday at the Alice Lloyd College Fall Tournament in Prestonsburg, Ky.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

