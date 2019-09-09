Tigers trample RedStorm women

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Host Georgetown College took advantage of a short-handed University of Rio Grande roster and rolled to a 13-1 win over the RedStorm, Saturday afternoon, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Toyota Stadium.​

Rio Grande, which dressed just 13 players for the contest, slipped to 0-5 with the loss.​

Georgetown evened its record at 2-2 with the win.​

The 13 goals scored by the Tigers equaled a Rio record for goals allowed in a single game, tying the mark established by Tiffin University in a 13-0 win on October 21, 2006.​

Maddie Sparks had three goals and a pair of assists for GC, while Maggie Vanluit had two goals and three assists in the winning effort.​

Genarose Jones also scored twice and assisted on another score for the Tigers, while Libby Miller had two goals.​

Georgetown, which led 5-0 at halftime, outshot the RedStorm, 31-6, including 22-2 in shots on goal.​

Olivia Ashby, Grace Whalen and Keri O’Toole all had one goal each for the Tigers, while Haven Lochow and Jalyn Vogteach had an assist.​

Rio Grande’s lone goal came on an unassisted marker by freshman Emily Hoffman (Arcanum, OH) with 29:07 left to play.​

Megan Martin earned the win in goal for Georgetown with a scoreless first half. Sarah Slusher allowed the one Rio goal and stopped one shot over the final stanza.​

Freshman Jayla Brown started in net for the RedStorm, allowing seven goals and stopping six shots over the first 51:27 of the contest.​

Freshman Rachelle Wolford (Marysville, OH) allowed six goals and stopped four shots in the final 38:33 of the match.​

Rio Grande returns to action on Wednesday night against Mount Vernon Nazarene University.​

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.