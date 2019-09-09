Local CC teams compete abroad

Seven different area schools were involved in four separate cross country meets on Saturday.

Gallia Academy and South Gallia were at the Dragons Run by the River meet at Fairland, while Point Pleasant and Eastern took part in the Chick-fil-A Invitational held in Mineral Wells. Meigs and Southern were both present at the Meigs County Invitational, and River Valley competed at the Zane Trace Invitational.

Here’s how each of those programs fared at those respective events.

Dragons Run by the River

The Rock Hill boys and Wayne girls came away with top team honors, while Gallia Academy landed respective finishes of 10th and seventh at the annual event. South Gallia did not have enough competitors for a team score in either race.

Junior Sarah Watts defeated 82 other runners to win the individual girls title with a mark of 20:12, guiding the Blue Angels to its seventh place finish with 173 points in the 9-team field.

Krystal Davison (26:10) and Eliza Davies (28:16) were next for GAHS with 34th and 48th place efforts, while Taylor Facemire (28:18) and Calista Barnes (32:18) completed the team score by finishing 49th and 68th overall.

Chloe Rodgers (33:19) and Abby Harvey (34:00) also placed 73rd and 76th for the Blue Angels.

South Gallia’s lone female competitor — Gulnara Chepiyeva — was 75th overall with a time of 33:29.

Ethan Lafon of Fairland defeated 106 other runners to win the individual boys title with a mark of 17:24. Eleven different teams also took part in the boys event.

Todd Elliott led the Blue Devils by finishing 10th with a time of 18:51. Logan Nicholas (21:57) and Ethan Lawler (22:19) respectively placed 47th and 55th, while Tristan Crisenbery (22:26) and Garytt Schwall (22:54) completed the team tally by finishing 59th and 69th.

Ethan Saunders (23:29) and Trinton Eggers (23:40) were also 78th and 79th for the Blue Devils, who posted a team score of 221 points.

The Rebels had two boys compete, with Garrett Frazee finishing sixth with a time of 18:23. Griffin Davis was also 85th with a mark of 24:14.

Chick-fil-A Invitational

The Winfield girls and Bridgeport boys came away with top team honors, while the Eastern girls were 13th out of 21 teams with 346 points. Point Pleasant did not have enough competitors in either race to record a team tally, nor did the Eastern boys.

Victoria Starcher of Ripley defeated 152 other runners to claim the individual girls title with a mark of 17:43.8.

Erica Durst led the Lady Eagles with a 17th place effort of 21:00.5, followed by Whitney Durst (22:37.5) and Ashton Guthrie (23:01.6) with respective finishes of 63rd and 77th.

Alysa Howard (24:19.2) and Lexa Hayes (24:25.8) completed the EHS team score with efforts of 103rd and 108th.

Point Pleasant’s lone female competitor — Isabella Sang — was 109th overall with a time of 24:37.6.

There were 26 teams and 194 runners in the boys race, which was won by Ethan Kincell of Fairmont Senior with a time of 15:43.6.

Colton Reynolds led the Eagles with a 48th place time of 18:02.1, while Brayden O’Brien was 59th with a mark of 18:13.4.

Point’s Isaac Daniels finished 163rd overall with a time of 21:55.4.

Meigs County Invitational

Vinton County posted a pair of perfect team scores en route to winning the 11th annual event held at Meigs High School.

Ethan East defeated 26 other runners to win the boys title with a time of 18:45.9, while Rylee Fee beat 18 other competitors for the girls crown with a mark of 21:58.8.

Jarod Koenig was the lone Meigs entrant and finished 15th in the boys race with a time of 23:18.0.

Sydney Roush was the lone Southern competitor and placed sixth in the girls event with a mark of 21:58.8.

Zane Trace Invitational

Athens claimed a sweep of both team titles at Zane Trace High School, while the River Valley girls and boys had respective finishes of ninth and 16th out of 19 and 20 teams.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre defeated 218 other competitors for the boys title with a time of 16:32.49.

Dylan Fulks led the Raiders with a 14th place time of 18:08.5, with Cody Wooten (19:48.98) and Nathan Young (22:51.65) earning respective finishes of 58th and 139th.

Ryan Snyder (22:56.62) and Kade Alderman (24:22.21) completed the team score of 406 with placements of 146th and 175th. Ryan Lollathin was also 177th with a mark of 24:37.49.

Cloe Copas of Washington Court House defeated 164 other runners to win the girls race with a time of 20:32.26.

Lauren Twyman led the Lady Raiders with a fifth place effort of 21:00.72, followed by Savannah Reese (24:41.85) and Ruth Rickett (26:31.05) with finishes of 54th and 76th.

Emma Lucas (26:44.07) and Sydney Blouir (27:55.84) completed the Lady Raider tally of 261 with efforts of 82nd and 106th.

Kate Nutter (28:03.91) and Nakeisha Shriver (29:25.15) were also 108th and 124th for RVHS.

Visit baumspage.com or runwv.com for complete results of the Dragons Run by the River, Chick-fil-A Invitational, Meigs County Invitational and the Zane Trace Invitational held Saturday.

South Gallia junior Garrett Frazee hits full stride at the 2019 Skyline Lanes Invitational held at River Valley High School on Sept. 4 in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.10-SG-Frazee.jpg South Gallia junior Garrett Frazee hits full stride at the 2019 Skyline Lanes Invitational held at River Valley High School on Sept. 4 in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

