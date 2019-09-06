Lady Marauders top RVHS in dual

POMEROY, Ohio — Another solid effort for the Lady Marauders.

The Meigs girls golf team posted five of the top six individual scores on Thursday evening during a dual match with visiting River Valley at Meigs Golf Course.

The host Lady Marauders ended the event with a team score of 189, but the Lady Raiders had only two competitors … and therefore did not have enough entrants for a team tally.

Caitlin Cotterill led Meigs by claiming medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 39. Teammate Mikayla Radcliffe joined River Valley’s Aislyn Bostic for runner-up honors after each posted matching totals of 48.

Kylee Robinson was next for MHS with a 49, while Olivia Haggy completed the team score with a 53. Shelby Whaley also shot a 49 for the Maroon and Gold.

Sophia Gee fired a 71 to complete the day for the Lady Raiders.

Meigs junior Kylee Robinson sinks a putt during an August 29 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_MHS-Robinson.jpg Meigs junior Kylee Robinson sinks a putt during an August 29 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.