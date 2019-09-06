Lady Rebels fall to Waterford

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — As the night went on, the Lady Rebels kept getting closer.

The South Gallia volleyball team hosted defending Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champion Waterford on Thursday, with the Lady Rebels falling by 12, then by seven, and finally by just three.

SGHS scored the opening point of the night, but Waterford claimed the next seven markers and led the rest of the way to the 25-13 win. The Lady Wildcats led wire-to-wire in the second game, moving ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-18 victory.

WHS scored the first four points in the third game, and South Gallia fought back to within a point at 20-19, 21-20 and 23-22. However, the guests never trailed in the finale and sealed the 3-0 win with a 25-22 victory.

Leading the Lady Rebels, Amaya Howell had eight service points and an ace. Isabella Cochran, Emma Shamblin and Kiley Stapleton had three points apiece, with two aces by Cochran, and one each by Shamblin and Stapleton. Rounding out the SGHS service attack, Christine Griffith posted two points and Alyssa Cremeens added one.

Griffith paced SGHS at the net with six kills and five blocks. Jessie Rutt earned five kills and one block in the setback, Katie Bowling added three kills, while Stapleton finished with two kills. Olivia Johnson added four blocks for the hosts, while Howell had a team-best 11 assists.

South Gallia will try to flip the script when these teams meet at WHS on Oct. 10.

Next for the Red and Gold, a non-conference trip to River Valley on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

