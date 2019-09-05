Locals compete at Skyline Lanes INV

BIDWELL, Ohio — After Vinton County, it was simply a battle for second.

Both the Vikings and the Lady Vikings came away with top honors in a convincing fashion on Wednesday night at the 2019 Skyline Lanes Invitational held at River Valley High School in Gallia County.

The Lady Vikings were just three points short of a perfect score and bested the four-team field with a final score of 18. The Lady Raiders were second in the girls event with 70 points, while South Webster (72) and Federal Hocking (77) rounded out the field.

VCHS senior Rylee Fee won the 39-competitor girls race with a time of 22:26.51, with teammate Olivia Mayers finishing as the overall runner-up with a mark of 23:05.66.

Lauren Twyman led River Valley with a fourth place effort of 23:14.15, followed by Savannah Reese (25:46.83) and Emma Lucas (29:26.65) with respective finishes of ninth and 23rd.

Ruth Rickett (29:56.33) and Kate Nutter (31:31.93) completed the team score with placements of 24th and 28th.

Sydney Blouir (32:27.28) and Aubra Smith (34:40.16) also had respective finishes of 29th and 33rd for the Silver and Black.

South Gallia had a single competitor in the girls event as Alina Malyshevska finished 21st with a mark of 28:34.23.

Meigs did not have a competitor in the girls event.

The Vikings won the five-team boys event by 52 points after posting a winning tally of 23 points. South Webster was the runner-up with a final score of 75, while the Raiders were third overall with 77 points.

Federal Hocking (83) and Oak Hill (102) rounded out the field.

Vinton County sophomore Ethan East defeated 44 others runners to come away with first place with a mark of 19:01.48. River Valley’s Dylan Fulks was the overall runner-up with a time of 19:33.61.

Cody Wooten followed Fulks for RVHS with a 10th place finish of 21:25.48, followed by Nathan Young (24:13.20) and Ryan Snyder (25:10.30) with respective efforts of 26th and 32nd.

Chad Brewer completed the River Valley team score with a 36th place finish of 25:40.08. Kade Alderman was also 37th overall with a time of 26:11.31.

Neither South Gallia nor Meigs had enough competitors for a team score, but each program did have entrants in the race individually.

Garrett Frazee was the top Rebel after finishing fourth with a time of 20:02.00, while Griffin Davis was 39th with a mark of 27:21.77.

The lone Marauder in the event was Jarod Koenig, who placed 20th overall with a time of 22:45.01.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Skyline Lanes Invitational held Wednesday at River Valley High School.

River Valley sophomore Lauren Twyman, right, leads the pack in the opening moments of the varsity girls race held Wednesday at the 2019 Skyline Lanes Invitational held in Bidwell, Ohio. South Gallia junior Aline Malyshevska, left, is also pictured. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley sophomore Lauren Twyman, right, leads the pack in the opening moments of the varsity girls race held Wednesday at the 2019 Skyline Lanes Invitational held in Bidwell, Ohio. South Gallia junior Aline Malyshevska, left, is also pictured. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.