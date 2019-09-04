Waterford wins match at Lakeside

BEVERLY, Ohio — Making the most of familiar surroundings.

Waterford claimed a 14-stroke over a five-team field on Tuesday during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at Lakeside Golf Course in Washington County.

The host Wildcats posted four of the top nine individual scores at the event — including the top two spots — en route to a winning tally of 171.

Southern was second overall with a final score of 185, while Federal Hocking (194) edged out Wahama (198) for the third spot. Eastern ended up fifth with a final tally of 203.

The Waterford duo of Brooks Suprano and Gavin Brooker claimed medalist and runner-up honors with respective rounds of 38 and 40. Five of Waterford’s six competitors had sub-48 efforts.

Joey Weaver led SHS with a 41, followed by Landen Hill with a 44. Tanner Lisle, Jacob Milliron and David Shaver were next with identical efforts of 50, while Grant Smith added a 64 for the Tornadoes.

Conner Ingels paced the White Falcons with a 41, followed by Ethan Mitchell and Mattie Ohlinger with respective efforts of 49 and 51. Casey Greer completed the WHS score with a 57, while Ty White and Jillian Love added respective rounds of 59 and 65.

Colton McDaniel led the Eagles with a 46, with Jacob Spencer and Trevor Morrissey following with efforts of 51 and 52. Nick Durst completed the team tally with a 54, while Ethan Short and Brogan Holter also fired respective rounds of 56 and 63.

Mitchell Roush had the top effort for the Lancers with a 45.

Eastern sophomore Ethan Short watches a tee shot on the ninth hole during an Aug. 29 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_EHS-Short.jpg Eastern sophomore Ethan Short watches a tee shot on the ninth hole during an Aug. 29 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

