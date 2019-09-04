Blue Angels breeze past South Point

CENTENARY, Ohio — Setting the tone from the start.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team won Tuesday’s opening game by 21 points, and the Blue Angels went on to sweep Ohio Valley Conference guest South Point for their 47th consecutive league victory.

Gallia Academy (4-1, 4-0 OVC) — winner of 61 straight sets in OVC play —earned a perfect side-out percentage in the opener, posting 13 kills and four aces on the way to a 25-4 win.

The guests had their best stanza of the night in the second, but the Blue Angels still earned a dozen kills en route to the 25-16 victory.

GAHS came up with a match-best six aces in the final game, recording 13 more kills en route to the 25-7 triumph.

For the match, Gallia Academy finished with a side-out percentage of 75 and a serve percentage of 88, while SPHS ended with a 26.7 side-out percentage and a 78.6 serve percentage.

Alex Barnes led the Gallia Academy service with four aces, followed by Maddie Wright and Peri Martin with three apiece. Bailey Barnette earned two aces in the win, while McKenna Caldwell had one ace and the team’s lone perfect serve percentage.

Barnes also paced the Blue and White at the net with a dozen kills. Wright had 11 kills and two blocks for the victors, Barnette added nine kills, while Maddy Petro chipped in with five kills and a block. Abby Hammons had one kill and two blocks for GAHS, while Martin finished with one block and a match-best 33 assists.

Barnette led the Gallia Academy defense with eight of the team’s 27 digs.

These teams will meet again on Oct. 1 in Lawrence County.

Next for Gallia Academy, a trip to Chesapeake on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

