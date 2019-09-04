Black Knights nip Gallia Academy, 2-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Battle of the Bridge decided on a bounce back.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team claimed a 2-1 victory over non-conference host Gallia Academy on Tuesday night at Lester Field, with PPHS junior Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy scoring the go-ahead goal on a rebound.

The Black Knights (3-0-2) — winners of three straight decisions — claimed the opening goal of the match in the 18th minute, with Garrett Hatten assisting Adam Veroski.

The Blue Devils (1-3-1) — losing two players to red cards, one in each half — tied the match at 1-1 with just 41 seconds left in the first half, with Carson Wamsley assisting Brody Wilt.

The guests scored the winning goal in the 55th minute of the contest, with Watkins-Lovejoy firing the caromed ball into the back of the net.

In the 2-1 victory, Point Pleasant launched 15 shots, 10 of which were on goal. GAHS sent 21 shots, 10 of which were on goal.

Nick Smith claimed nine saves in goal for the Black Knights, while Bryson Miller earned eight saves for the hosts.

Next, GAHS will welcome Fairland to Lester Field for an Ohio Valley Conference match on Thursday, while PPHS will host Herbert Hoover on Saturday.

Gallia Academy sophomore Brody Wilt (26) sets up his goal-scoring shot with 41 seconds left in the first half of Tuesday’s non-conference match at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.5-GA-Wilt.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Brody Wilt (26) sets up his goal-scoring shot with 41 seconds left in the first half of Tuesday’s non-conference match at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy (right) scores the go-ahead goal, during the Black Knights’ 2-1 victory on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.5-PP-Watkins-Lovejoy.jpg Point Pleasant junior Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy (right) scores the go-ahead goal, during the Black Knights’ 2-1 victory on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS freshman Hunter Bonecutter (23) crosses midfield, during the Black Knights’ 2-1 victory on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.5-wo-PP-Bonecutter.jpg PPHS freshman Hunter Bonecutter (23) crosses midfield, during the Black Knights’ 2-1 victory on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS freshman Maddux Camden (13) splits between Point Pleasant’s Brayden Randolph (6) and Kaydean Eta (22), during the Black Knights’ 2-1 win on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.5-wo-GA-Camden.jpg GAHS freshman Maddux Camden (13) splits between Point Pleasant’s Brayden Randolph (6) and Kaydean Eta (22), during the Black Knights’ 2-1 win on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

