RedStorm duo honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande forward Nicolas Cam Orellana and goalkeeper Richard Dearle have been named the River States Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1.

The announcement was made Monday night by league officials.

A 6-foot-2 sophomore from Santiago, Chile, Cam Orellana came up with two goals in the second half to secure a 4-0 victory over (RV) Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University. Rio Grande, which is ranked No. 5 in the NAIA Top 25 coaches’ poll, remained undefeated in four outings with the win.

A 6-foot-3 senior from Castle Donington, England, Dearle made two saves in 90 minutes to keep the clean sheet. It was Dearle and a solid defense in front which produced the RedStorm’s third shutout in a row.

Rio Grande gets back into action on Thursday at (RV) Northwestern Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.