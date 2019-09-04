Miller turns back Lady Rebels

HEMLOCK, Ohio — They avoided the sweep, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The South Gallia volleyball team trailed Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller two-games-to-none on Tuesday in Perry County. The Lady Rebels won the third by a 25-23 count, but fell in the fourth, as MHS came away with the 3-1 win.

The Lady Falcons began the night with a wire-to-wire 25-10 victory in the opening game. Miller never trailed in the second game, fighting through one tie, at 14-all, before moving ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-22 win.

South Gallia led for the first time at 6-5 in the third game, but the hosts were back in front at 15-14. There were three more lead changes in the set, before the teams found themselves tied at 23. The guests claimed the next two markers and won by third by a 25-23 count, forcing a fourth game.

After a quartet of early lead changes in the fourth, the Lady Falcons opened up a 15-5 advantage. SGHS fought back to within two points, at 19-17, but Miller finished off the 3-1 match victory with a 25-20 win in the fourth.

Leading the SGHS service attack, Isabella Cochran had 12 points, including one ace, while earning the team’s lone perfect serve percentage. Alyssa Cremeens finished with 11 points and an ace for the Red and Gold, Amaya Howell added five points and an ace, while Emma Shamblin and Jessie Rutt finished with four points apiece, including a pair of aces by Shamblin.

Rounding out South Gallia’s service, Kiley Stapleton had two points and Christine Griffith earned one.

Rutt led the guests at the net with 10 kills. Katie Bowling had two kills and a block for the Red and Gold, Griffith added one kill and five blocks, Olivia Johnson finished with a trio of blocks, while Howell had one kill and led the team in assists.

Leading the Lady Falcons, Alaina Boyden had 22 service points. Taylor Hinkle finished with 15 points for MHS, while Josie Crabtree ended with 11.

These teams will meet again in Gallia County on Sept. 24.

Next for South Gallia, defending league champion Waterford visits Mercerville on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley

