Lady Bulldogs battle past Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It was great when it all began.

The Meigs volleyball team won Tuesday’s opening set by a 26-24 count inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, but Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Athens claimed the next three games for the 3-1 victory.

Meigs (2-4, 1-1 TVC Ohio) scored the opening point of the night, but the Lady Bulldogs scored 10 of the next 15. The Lady Marauders were back in front at 13-11, but gave up five of the next six markers and trailed 16-14. The Maroon and Gold regained the lead at 20-18, and fought off five ties before sealing the 26-24 win.

After Meigs’ 1-0 lead in the second game, Athens reeled off six straight points and never trailed again on its way to the match-tying 25-16 win.

AHS claimed the 1-0 lead in the third game, but Meigs went on a 6-to-2 run. The Lady Bulldogs answered with a 10-to-1 spurt and led the rest of the way to the 25-17 victory.

MHS jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth, but Athens claimed the next eight points. The hosts tied the game at nine, 11 and 12, before eventually taking a 17-13 edge. The Green and Gold saved their best for last, however, sealing the 25-18 triumph with a 12-to-1 run.

Leading the Lady Marauder service attack, Bre Zirkle had eight points and a quartet of aces. Kylee Mitch and Maci Hood ended with seven points apiece, with three aces and one ace respectively. Hannah Durst claimed six points in the setback, Baylee Tracy earned five markers, while Mallory Hawley finished with three.

Hawley paced the hosts at the net with 10 kills and one block. Durst ended with seven kills, Jewels Conley had six kills and a block, while Hood came up with five kills and a block. Mitch contributed two kills and a block to the MHS net attack, while Zirkle picked up a kill and a team-best 11 assists.

Tracy led the Maroon and Gold defense with nine of the team’s 31 digs.

Meigs will look to gain revenge on the Lady Bulldogs when these teams meet on Oct. 8 in Athens County.

Next, MHS is slated to visit River Valley on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

