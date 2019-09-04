Point Pleasant powers past Blue Angels, 4-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — An action-packed first half.

The Point Pleasant girls soccer team claimed a 4-1 victory over non-conference host Gallia Academy on Tuesday night at Lester Field, with all-5 of the goals coming before halftime.

The Lady Knights (4-1) broke the scoreless tie in the 15th minute of the contest, as Elicia Wood scored on an assist from Ashley Staats.

Less than six minutes later, Katey Woomer gave the guests a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal. Point Pleasant’s advantage grew to 3-0 with 14:04 left in the half, as Morgan Miller scored on an assist from Wood.

The Blue Angels (2-3) got on the board with 10:42 left in the half, as Kyrsten Sanders found the back of the net after an assist from Sarah Watts. It was the first-ever goal for the Blue Angels against PPHS.

However, the Lady Knights were back up by three after a goal from Miller on an assist from Sydnee Darst with 24 seconds remaining in the half.

Both teams had three corner kicks in the match, while PPHS held a 23-to-7 advantage in shots. Monica Cook earned five saves in goal for the guests, while Brooklyn Hill and Kaylie Clark split a dozen saves for the Blue and White.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on Oct. 5 in Mason County.

Both squads return to action on their respective home fields, with Gallia Academy hosting Fairland on Thursday, and Point Pleasant welcoming Herbert Hoover on Saturday.

Gallia Academy senior Megan Bailey (4) sends the ball up field, during the Blue Angels’ 4-1 setback to Point Pleasant on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.5-GA-Bailey.jpg Gallia Academy senior Megan Bailey (4) sends the ball up field, during the Blue Angels’ 4-1 setback to Point Pleasant on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Ashley Staats (2) sends the ball up field, during the Lady Knights’ 4-1 victory on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.5-PP-Staats.jpg Point Pleasant senior Ashley Staats (2) sends the ball up field, during the Lady Knights’ 4-1 victory on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS sophomore Kady Hughes (13) leads Gallia Academy junior Koren Truance (15) up field, during the Lady Knights’ 4-1 victory on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.5-wo-PP-Hughes.jpg PPHS sophomore Kady Hughes (13) leads Gallia Academy junior Koren Truance (15) up field, during the Lady Knights’ 4-1 victory on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS freshman Cori McKean (11) crosses over in front of PPHS sophomore Chloe DeWeese (19), during Tuesday’s non-conference match at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_9.5-wo-GA-McKean.jpg GAHS freshman Cori McKean (11) crosses over in front of PPHS sophomore Chloe DeWeese (19), during Tuesday’s non-conference match at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.